Gov. Walz signs mental health bill into law, impacting local mental health providers

Tuesday Governor Tim Walz today signed the Omnibus Mental Health Budget Bill into law, investing $60 million in the state's mental health system.
It aims to increase hospital bed capacity, attract new mental health care professionals, and expand the use of mobile crisis units.
Mental health provider, Family Service Rochester recently received $125,000 dollars from Olmsted County, after they announced a similar investment of nearly $1 million dollars towards mental services in the county.
Dave Beal, marketing and communications manager for Family Service Rochester says the funds from the county will allow them to add an additional therapist though next year.
“Any time the state legislature allocates a substantial amount to mental health is a good thing for us and the state. And so we appreciate the action at the legislature and the action of the governor signing the bill,” he says.
He adds they are seeing an increased need in children and adolescents with anxiety, feeding into the nationwide mental health crisis. Beal says this additional state funding could help expand school based mental health services.
“I think there is a growing realization that we need to, and a growing willingness to provide mental health professionals with the resources with the resources they need to respond to the need,”
The bill also includes $30 million in creating an improved system to better serve those involved in the criminal justice system who are found not competent to stand trial.