Gov. Walz signs bipartisan frontline worker bill into law

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bipartisan frontline worker bill and unemployment insurance trust fund bill into law on Friday.
The move comes after lawmakers reached a compromise on both items late Thursday evening, before almost unanimously passing the bill in the senate and house on Friday.
More than $3.2 million dollars will be allocated, with $500 million dollars going towards one time direct payments of $750 dollars for frontline workers and $2.7 billion going towards the states' unemployment insurance trust fund.
The law does not list how or when payments will be disbursed to eligible Minnesotans but State Sen. Carla Nelson tells KIMT that money will go out sooner than later.
"Minnesotans have been waiting a very long time for this hero pay and I believe the resources are in place, so there should be swift action," Nelson said.
Eligible workers include Minnesotans that worked at least 120 hours between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and were employed in one of the following industries:
-Long term care and home care
-health care
-emergency responders
-public health, social service and regulatory service
-Child care, schools
-food service
-retail
-temporary shelters or hotels
-building services
-public transit
-ground and air transportation services
-manufacturing
-vocational rehabilitation
Nelson said the bill will also save business owners from a huge tax hike due to the unemployment insurance trust fund being replenished.
"That bill will eliminate really that massive, unheard of tax hike on employers had we not passed that replenishment of that UI trust fund. Like I said, that would take about 10 years to repay that trust fund and again, that is COVID related because businesses were mandated to close for a good part of both of the last years," Nelson said.
The states' nearly $1 billion dollar federal debt will also be paid off from the law, which Nelson said has cost taxpayers roughly $50,000 dollars per day.
You can read the full law here.