Gov. Walz pushes for $150-$350 tax rebate for Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You could receive up to $350 as Gov. Tim Walz is planning to push for $4.4 billion in tax cuts and pandemic worker awards during the upcoming legislative session.
A tax rebate check would be included in the plan. The rebates would be $175 for single tax filers and $350 for married filers. However eligibility would be subject to an income cap.
It's estimated by state officials that 2.7 million household may qualify for the $700 million in one-time payments.
Walz's proposal he announced on Thursday would require legislative approved. He's asking lawmakers to act quickly to get the money into Minnesotans hands but Republicans are calling the move an election year "gimmick."
Political analyst Rayce Hardy says while the GOP may see it that way - this isn't the first time something like this has happened.
He explained, "I think him calling it (Walz Checks) was a gimmick but the check aren't a gimmick at all. The check are a way to get money to people. It's a big chunk of people in this state, it's a couple million people who would receive these checks. If it was the other way around the Democrats would be calling it a gimmick too."
Walz is set to release other parts of his supplemental budget next week with the legislature returning on Jan. 31.