Gov. Walz authorizes emergency disaster relief for eight Minnesota counties

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Gov. Tim Waz has authorized disaster relief for the following counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha.
The authorization stems from the Dec. 15 storms, which caused millions in damage in the Midwest.
Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said the county will be eligible for more than $3.5 million in relief funds.
However, Hall said the funds will be geared towards public infrastructure.
"At this point in time we are looking at, like I said, just a public infrastructure, not an individual assistance. Generally in order to reach that (individual assistance) we have to have over $9 million dollars worth of damage in the state of Minnesota and then it becomes a FEMA event and they could be eligible for individual assistance. Of course this storm did not reach this scale, so it will not be an individual assistance event," Hall said.
Hall said eligible public infrastructure includes: debris clean up, signage restoration and power line or poll repairs.
The state of Minnesota will fund 75% of public infrastructure repairs.
Hall said you can contact him at rich.hall@co.freeborn.us if you have more questions.