Gov. Tim Walz signs 'tax conformity' bill into law

MINNESOTA- Gov. Tim Walz signed the unanimously approved 'tax conformity' bill into law on Thursday.
Rochester's State Rep. for District 25B, Andy Smith, said the new law was the first piece of legislation approved because lawmakers wanted to give tax professionals enough time to update their systems.
Smith said the law will conform to federal tax law and will allow people and businesses to get money that was taxed on federal economic stimulus over the last few years back in their pocket.
The law also wipes away the state tax on student loan forgiveness, which could save taxpayers a pretty penny if President Joe Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan is green lit by the Supreme Court, which will hear arguments starting in late Feb.
"The student loan forgiveness was such a huge win for the people, especially younger people in my generation, the millennials who took out a lot of student loans and are excited to get something forgiven but it is a little less exciting to get those things forgiven and then you get a tax bill that is a lot higher than normal," Smith said.
The law amounts to almost $100 million dollars in tax cuts.
Smith said you should speak with your tax professional to see if you qualify to receive money that was taxed on federal stimulus.