Gov. Tim Walz holds ceremonial signing of new Veterans Law

Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing of the Veterans Law on Thursday after signing the bill into law a month ago.
The Veterans Law is one of the many pieces of legislation to come out of the 2022 legislative session.
The Veterans Law will provide funding for:
-$25 million dollars for veteran bonuses, which will go to post 9/11 veterans and Gold Star Families.
-$5.4 million in grant money for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MAC-V) for 2023, as well as $1.7 million annually to help veterans that are homeless to find and provide housing options.
-$10.3 million in 2022 and $16.5 million in 2023 for the construction and completion of veteran homes.
-$4 million for National Guard retention in 2023 through 2025.
-And $830,000 annually for veterans cemeteries.
American Legion Post 92 Commander Elect Gilmore said the new law is a huge win for veterans and their families.
"One of the great things like I said is the Gold Star families. It is not the great honor people want. It is not the title that anybody wants but to be able to have the recognition there that those families gave the ultimate sacrifice. To be able to have the recognition there that those families gave the ultimate sacrifice and they are getting the funding to help them and support them is amazing and I am grateful that the governor decided to sign this," Gilmore said.
Gilmore served in the Marine Core as a Light Armor Reconnaissance soldier from 1997 to 2006 and had tours in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.