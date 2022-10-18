Gov. Tim Walz and the GOP's Dr. Scott Jensen have fiery debate in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen had their first televised debate on Tuesday, which was hosted by Gray TV.
The candidates fielded a range of questions that focused on abortion access, the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud investigation, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and more.
Regarding the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud case, Walz said the Department of Education reported the crime immediately.
"The federal government relaxed some of their rules and they sent out, as they should have, aids to states in unprecedented numbers. Now, make sure those safeguards are in place, absolute priority. Once the Minnesota Department of Education found this, they alerted FBI. Now, it is an ongoing investigation. I guess we will get more clarity once they come to that," Walz said.
Jensen replied by alleging, without any evidence, that Walz may have covered up the crime.
"Gov. Walz and his team could have stopped this anywhere along the line but when it was getting warm in the kitchen for Gov. Walz because it appears there is a cover up. Two questions are huge on all of minds. What did Gov. Walz know and when did he know it," Jensen said.
Following the debate, Walz said the state fed kids better than other states during the pandemic.
"These folks took advantage of a loophole. It is absolutely infuriating to me because if there is a 10th ring of hell-they were taking money out of kids that we were using to feed and we did that feeding better than any other states," Walz said.
Candidates were also asked about the states' budget surplus, which is still unspent after lawmakers walked away in the last legislative session.
"I agreed together with republicans as we signed our names before they walked away that we would leave $4 billion of this on the bottom line, $4 billion in middle class tax cuts, specifically aimed at the social security tax and renters credit and $4 million invested into long term care, public safety, education and then get the matching funds for the transportation bill. It was a fair bill, it was smart. I guess they did not want to get the win on this," Walz said.
In response, Jensen accused Walz of pandering to voters.
"Gov. Walz was not interested in a bonding bill unless he got to spend more. Gov. Walz favorite tactic is to come out and play Santa Claus and come out and say, I am going to give you a check for $1000 dollars, is that not nice of me. I would say this, if you would stop the waste, the abuse, the fraud, the cost overruns and pay attention. You would save every family in Minnesota $1000 dollars," Jensen said.
Lawmakers in both parties have accused each other of walking away from a deal on the surplus money.
The midterm election takes place on Nov. 8.
To find your polling place, click here.