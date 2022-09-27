Gov. Reynolds: Iowa has $1.91 billion budget surplus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says the State of Iowa will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $1.91 billion.
"Time and again over the last five years, we’ve ignored the self-appointed experts who insisted that tax cuts and economic prosperity wouldn’t be worth the cost,” says Governor Reynolds. “In fact, as today’s budget numbers show, they were worth every penny. It turns out that growth-oriented policies and fiscal restraint are a powerful combination.”
In March, Governor Reynolds signed legislation that reduces Iowa’s corporate tax rate when net corporate income tax receipts exceed $700 million. For Fiscal Year 2022, Iowa’s net corporate income tax receipts exceeded $850 million, triggering a drop of 14.2% in the top corporate tax rate to 8.4% from 9.8%. This drop reduces the number of corporate tax rates from three to two, which was not projected to happen until at least 2027.
“Iowa’s strong financial status again proves that we continue to over collect from Iowa taxpayers,” says Kraig Paulsen, director of the Iowa Department of Management. “I applaud the Governor for finding ways to return these funds to the taxpayers.”
Iowa’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget surplus was $1.24 billion.