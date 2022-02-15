Got an idea for a new Mason City public school mascot?

MASON CITY, Iowa – The residents of River City are being asked their opinion on what their new public school mascot should be.
Mason City Community School District has created an online survey for ideas on what should replace the Mohawk mascot and nickname the school district has had for nearly a century.
The Mason City Board of Education voted in November 2021 to get rid of the Mohawk name and image after complaints from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, New York.
The survey for a replacement nickname and mascot can be found by clicking here.