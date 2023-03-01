GOP legislators propose "Give it Back" tax relief plan, rebate checks for Minnesotans

ST. Paul, Minn. - While Republican legislators pushed back on DFL Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to send rebate checks to Minnesotans, now GOP House and Senate members are changing their tune, saying that's exactly how the legislature should spend some of Minnesota's $17.5 billion surplus.
As part of the Republican's "Give it Back" tax relief plan individuals would receive rebate checks of $1,250 with joint filers receiving up to $2,500.
The rebate proposal would cost $5 billion with no income limits which means all Minnesotans would be eligible to receive the funds.
It comes after the governor proposed so called "Walz Checks" which would give individuals earning up to $75,000 a year a thousand dollars while couples who file jointly and earn up to a combined $150,000 would receive $2,000.
Rochester Sen. Carla Nelson supports the new GOP proposal which she says distributes the money more equitably.
"I believe that the Walz rebate checks are maybe not the best way to for the fact that it doesn't necessarily return the money to the people who overpaid or the people who need it the most."
The Republican tax plan would also provide $1,800 for each child younger than 18.
In addition, it would eliminate the state tax on Social Security which Gov. Walz has spoken out against.
The governor has said it “makes no sense” to eliminate Social Security taxes for the wealthy.