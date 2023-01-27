GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House

St. Paul, Minn. - A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would require the state's electric utilities to have carbon-free electricity sources by 2040.
The bill passed the Minnesota House of Representatives on a 70 to 60 vote Thursday night after more than seven hours of debate.
The carbon-free electricity requirement is a top priority for the DFL-controlled legislature but the so called, "blackout bill" is a point of contention for Republicans.
GOP lawmakers say the mandate will lead to higher electricity bills, grid reliability issues and the potential for power outages.
Republican Sen. Carla Nelson says it would be a "great disaster for a number of reasons."
She added, "Until we have the innovations to get there, and at a cost Minnesotans can afford, it's going to be a problem. So, right now we don't have the innovations, we don't have the structure to get there. So, it's maybe a good aspirational goal but probably not a goal that's doable right now."
The legislation would also require utilities to increase the amount of their electricity that's generated from renewable energy sources including, wind, solar, and hydropower, to 55% by 2035.