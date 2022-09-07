Goodwill sees increase in customer purchases as inflation soars

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to soaring inflation Goodwill and other thrift stores are working to meet the demand of customers as students and staff head back to school.
Goodwill says this time of year with back to school shoppers and Halloween right around the corner is always the busiest for the store.
However, while customer traffic is similar to previous years, shoppers are nearly doubling their purchases as inflation continues to impact our wallets.
Senior Director of Retail Stores for Goodwill, Nick Adams, says as the price of gas, groceries, rent and more have increased it appears as if customers are looking for essential items at a less expensive price tag.
Adams says this year Goodwill is seeing an uptick in customers looking for fall clothing items.
He explained, "We have seen shoes and what I would call fall, winter clothing pick up. People are buying hoodies and jackets. Hoodies are kind of the new year-round teenage, college wear nowadays. So, we've definitely seen an increase in back to school fall apparel for sure."
Goodwill has two stores in Rochester. The non-profit offers additional sales and promotions including an extra 25%off for health care workers, first responders, military members and seniors every Wednesday.