Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates 100 years with customers

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category. * WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester, Austin, and Winona. * WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality should improve statewide by midnight Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to; sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by; email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-; quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health; and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/air-quality-and-health.