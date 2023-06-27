Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates 100 years with customers

MASON CITY, Iowa - Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrated 100 years of business with a ceremony at its Mason City location on Tuesday.
The festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a proclamation from Mayor Bill Schickel. Shoppers were treated to food and a drawing for a $25 gift card.
Also on display was the store's job training initiative it makes available to the community.
One customer, Ashley Houser, says she's felt the impact the store has on the city.
"The store definitely gives back. It's nice to see the community come together, not only giving jobs but also providing for the community to shop too. "
The store has also inspired its customers to give back to the community in their own ways as well.
"I came back [to Mason City] to work with Celebrate Recovery at my church," said a shopper named Sandy. "I come [to Goodwill] whenever I can because I can afford it. I actually buy little gifts and give them to my friends."
A spokesperson for goodwill says the organization's ability to give back to the community is the reason it's been able to stay open for a century.