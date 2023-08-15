Goodhue Mayor blindsided by city's entire police department resigning

GOODHUE, Minn. - All seven police officers of Goodhue's Police department resigned last week due to low pay.
City council and Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck agreed Monday night to hire deputies from the county as a short-term solution. Goodhue is now looking to hire new police officers to solve the city's law enforcement issues in the long run.
Anderson Buck says the city does not have much flexibility with the police department's budget - but did give the officers a pay raise at the beginning of this year.
"We knew we were on the low side, so we were trying very very hard to bring those numbers up, but we had hoped that they would come to the table tonight and talk about that so that we can move forward and that didn't happen," said Anderson Buck.
The Goodhue mayor tells KIMT News 3 it's going to take time to rebuild as Minnesota is already seeing over two hundred open police officer positions.
"We have a very small budget. Were a small community. Were growing fast. We have lots of needs with our infrastructure and other things. We're trying to work it out," said Anderson Buck.
Anderson Buck is meeting with Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning to go over the contract with the county.