Goodhue County woman pleads guilty in the death of her infant son

RED WING, Minn. – A woman accused of leaving her infant son to die is pleading guilty.
Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50 of Red Wing, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DNA tests showed Matter was the mother of an abandoned male infant found dead in December 2003 on a Florence Township beach in Goodhue County.
Investigators say DNA evidence also indicated Matter was the mother of a female infant found dead in November 1999 in the Mississippi River near Red Wing. In June 2021, law enforcement used DNA to identify the father of the 1999 victim and say that led their investigation to Matter.
She is due to be sentenced on April 28 in Goodhue County District Court.