Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reaches tentative agreement with city of Goodhue for temporary police coverage

GOODHUE, Minn. - Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Goodhue are entering into an unofficial agreement with the county to provide police coverage for the city for the rest of the year.
This agreement follows the mass resignations of all Goodhue police officers on August 11th. The county is expecting the city to sign a similar contract to the one Wanamingo signed with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Marty Kelly says Wanamingo is paying under fifty thousand dollars for police services. The sheriff tells KIMT News 3 its own department is struggling to find new deputies and that the police officer shortage for small towns is an issue statewide.
"Stepping ground communities, which Goodhue is one, they don't exist anymore because kids coming out of school don't have to start there. They can go to the bigger offices and departments in their state and make a pretty good salary," said Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.
Kelly says his department is seeing fewer people apply for open police officer positions. Goodhue County only has six applications for four open patrol officer positions. Kelly says back in 2019, they would be seeing about sixty applicants.
"I tell people I liken this to small dairy farmers in our region. We're unable to compete and we don't have a lot of small dairy farmers anymore and guess what else we don't have. We don't have a lot of small police departments. That's just the way were moving," said Kelly.
City Council will decide next meeting on August 23rd how much help they are asking from the county and whether or not they will sign the four month contract