Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office officially taking over Goodhue Police Department

GOODHUE, Minn. - After the mass resignations of the entire Goodhue Police Department, the City of Goodhue is now entering an official agreement with the Goodhue County Sheriff's office to provide temporary police coverage.
The Sheriff’s Office began patrolling Wednesday afternoon and is under contract for the rest of 2023. This $43,548 contract is requiring deputies to be working for the city for at least six hours of the day. The Goodhue County Sherriff, Marty Kelly, tells KIMT News 3 it’s high likely they will continue serving the city throughout 2024. City council says contract negotiations for the year 2024 will probably happen in December.
Kelly says small Minnesota towns are encountering similar problems with police staffing as Goodhue is now the fifth city the county is assisting.
"We are on a downhill slide and its gone down since 2020 to be honest so we just have to get the word out to the young children and role models and have our staff look at what the future of law enforcement is," said Kelly.
Kelly believes their response time will actually be faster than the Goodhue police department.
"We can be here sooner than their on call person can get up and change and get to the scene so there's not gonna be a ton of difference in call time and response to these calls because we are located pretty well around the city of Goodhue," said Kelly.
A town hall meeting is being held at the Lions Building Thursday at 6:30 pm where the Goodhue mayor will explain how the new police coverage works.