Goodhue county man sentenced for drunken crash that resulted in a broken back

RED WING, Minn. – A Cannon Falls driver is sentenced for a drunken crash that severely injured his passenger.
Brandon William Jenson, 26, pleaded guilty in December to one count of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says Jenson was driving on Highview Road the evening of May 9, 2022, when he went off the road, hit a pillar on the “Welcome to Cannon Falls” sign, and then rolled his vehicle.
Court documents state Jenson’s passenger suffered a broken back and a probable traumatic brain injury in the crash. Investigators say a blood test found Jenson’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .143, nearly twice the legal limit.
Jenson was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation, 10 days of community work service, and must spend 30 days on electronic home monitoring for alcohol from mid-December through mid-January from 2023 through 2026.