...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...

.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Goodhue County crash kills Rochester man

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – A Rochester man is dead after crashing his car in Goodhue County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Wayne Paul Peterson, 76 of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 58 when he lost control around 12:11 pm Wednesday and hit a tree near the intersection with West 9th Street.

The State Patrol says Wayne Peterson was killed in the crash and his passenger, Sharon Marie Peterson, 76 of Rochester, suffered non life-threatening injuries.  She was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Zumbrota police and fire departments, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted with this accident.

