Goodhue County crash kills Rochester man

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – A Rochester man is dead after crashing his car in Goodhue County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Wayne Paul Peterson, 76 of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 58 when he lost control around 12:11 pm Wednesday and hit a tree near the intersection with West 9th Street.
The State Patrol says Wayne Peterson was killed in the crash and his passenger, Sharon Marie Peterson, 76 of Rochester, suffered non life-threatening injuries. She was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Zumbrota police and fire departments, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted with this accident.