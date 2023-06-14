Goodhue County collision injures Dodge County man

ZUMBROTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Goodhue County injures a driver from Dodge County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup Tyler Brennan Evenson, 26 of Mantorville, was driving north on Highway 58 when he tried to make a u-turn and crashed with the northbound vehicle driven by Lamar Thompson, 51 of Rochester.
The collision happened just before 7 pm Wednesday near the intersection with 443rd Street.
The State Patrol says Evenson suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Thompson was not hurt.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.