Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Assembles Care Packages

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church helped complete a service project early this morning. As part of the church's "Up, In, and Out: Daily Bread" interactive worship experience, the members created care packages of feminine products for the Rochester Community Warming Center. The Rochester Community Warming Center provides emergency shelter for adults in the area experiencing homelessness. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Carl-Eric Gentes said part of the project's purpose is to strengthen the service aspect of their worshiping community.
“I think particularly in this worship service…we decided to bring the service element into our worship experience because often we leave it for some other time on some other day, and we wanted to make sure it was core to who we were as a worshiping community that we always not only came here to be with ourselves but to be focused on helping others," Gentes said.
After the interactive worship experience, the church delivered the care packages to the Rochester Community Warming Center.