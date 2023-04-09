Golfers take advantage of the nicer weather on Easter Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Oak Summit Golf Course was pretty busy this Easter Sunday. Mark Olsen, the course's head golf professional, said a lot of people there were itching to get out and play after being cooped up during the winter. It was a bright, warm and windy day at the course. Over 150 rounds of golf were played on the course today. At the driving range, more than 3,000 balls were hit. Olsen said golf is addictively difficult.
“It’s such an easy game to swing and hit but so complicated to perfect and stuff, and that’s what’s so fun about it is you can never perfect this game, and just kee-it’s always a challenge, always a strive to get better and better at it. It’s nothing simple," Olsen said.
Oak Summit Golf Course will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. starting on May 1st. It's located near Rochester International Airport.