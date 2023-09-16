 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golf tournament raised over $30,000 for Family Promise Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0
Family Promise Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Family Promise Rochester has received a $30,000 boost from the Southeast Minnesota Realtors (SEMR).

A check for $30,614.22, the proceeds of the 2023 SEMR Charity Golf Tournament at Willow Creek Golf Course, was presented to Family Promise Rochester on Wednesday.

The $30,000 includes $6,500 from Bell Bank Mortgage and $5,000 from Hybrid Mechanical.  The golf tournament had over 30 sponsors and more than 200 entrants.

Family Promise Rochester says it would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to the main sponsors of the event, Rochester Title & Minnesota Secured Title, the Kris Heichel Team, and ONB Bank.

Tags

Recommended for you