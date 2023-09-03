Golf course looks at business for Labor Day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This weekend was less busy than usual for Oak Summit Golf Course. Mark Olsen, the course's head golf professional, said that the brutal, punishing heat that we dealt with this Labor Day weekend made golfers less interested in spending several hours playing 18 holes of golf. He also thinks that a lot of people were interested in going to other places such as campgrounds and lakes for the weekend. Additionally, he thinks that parents were busy helping their kids adjust to the start of school.
“I’m pretty appreciative of what we had got here as far as the members and the mo-like, loyal customers and stuff like that, so, yeah, it’s been a nice…pretty nice season," Olsen said.
Oak Summit Golf Course will close for the season once it starts consistently snowing.