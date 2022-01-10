Golf consultant recommends $3.5 million in upgrades to Rochester's fairways

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council and the Parks and Recreation Board held a joint session on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
The city heard from its National Golf Foundation Consultant Richard Singer about the state of Rochester's courses.
Singer said the city takes in around $2.2 million in revenue from all four of its courses.
Rochester's golf system include: Northern Hills Golf Course, Soldiers Field Golf Course, Eastwood Golf Course and Hadley Creek Golf Course.
Singer recommended the city invests more than $3 million in golf upgrades, as well as add more staff.
"We identified about $3.5, $3.6 million in new facility investments that are going to be needed over the next few years to bring these aging properties up to their best level of condition. The most significant piece of that is a new clubhouse at Eastwood," Singer said. "I think there is a need to increase a maintenance staffing. I think you need some additional bodies to maintain these golf courses, mow the greens and the fairways, rake the bumpers, take care of the tees, all of that. I think you would benefit from about 2,000 additional hours at each location," Singer said.
Soldiers Field is Rochester's busiest golf course.