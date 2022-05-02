Golden Grain Energy partnering on 'Midwest Carbon Express'

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a project that's aimed to be environmentally friendly.
The Midwest Carbon Express will capture carbon dioxide from the fermentation process of biorefineries and transport it underground to a facility in North Dakota. The pipeline will connect about 30 such refineries in 5 Midwestern states, with Iowa slated to have 681 miles of pipeline.
Mason City-based Golden Grain Energy is one of those refineries partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions on the project. CEO Chad Kuhlers says the pipeline would make it safer to transport carbon dioxide as opposed to truck or rail car because it cuts down on potential accidents, and is environmentally safer.
"There's pipelines going throughout Cerro Gordo County. They're going for ammonia, gasoline, diesel, crude oil, going for other products. CO2 is substantially less hazardous than these other products being moved about."
"It's working towards a cleaner solution, a more cost effective solution for the consumer, and it's a more environmentally correct one. And an American made solution that's being produced locally, and it's helping the American producer and American farmer."
A representative from Summit Carbon Solutions tells KIMT that the company is continuing to negotiate voluntary easements with landowners. However, some landowners and farmers have expressed concerns regarding the project about possible use of eminent domain, and its impacts on farmland and safety. In March, the Iowa House of Representatives passed legislation that would put a hold on hearings for carbon capture pipelines and companies seeking the use of eminent domain until February 2023.
Construction could begin as soon as next year. When fully built out, the pipeline will be the largest carbon capture project in the world.