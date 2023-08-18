Gold Rush Days welcomes visitors

ORONOCO, Minn.-Gold Rush Days started today. This is the 51st year of Gold Rush Days. Over 200 dealers are a part of this year's Gold Rush Days. They're selling a wide variety of items like heart-shaped potholders and traffic signs. Some items will cost you less than $5 while others will cost you over $2,000. If you head on over to the Oronoco Fire Department, you might be able to catch some live music. Some of the money gained from this year's Gold Rush Days will be given to community organizations like Oronoco VFW Post 9647.
There will be a parade tomorrow that will go from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. It will feature classic cars going down Main Street. You'll be able to see the parade if you go to Minnesota Avenue North. If you start to feel hungry while you're out there in Oronoco, there will be more than 20 food vendors to check out.