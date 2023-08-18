 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gold Rush Days welcomes visitors

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the 51st year of the annual antique show.

ORONOCO, Minn.-Gold Rush Days started today. This is the 51st year of Gold Rush Days. Over 200 dealers are a part of this year's Gold Rush Days. They're selling a wide variety of items like heart-shaped potholders and traffic signs. Some items will cost you less than $5 while others will cost you over $2,000. If you head on over to the Oronoco Fire Department, you might be able to catch some live music. Some of the money gained from this year's Gold Rush Days will be given to community organizations like Oronoco VFW Post 9647.

“I love the feel of’em, the look of’em on a hardwood floor or on a tile floor that contrasts or juxtaposition from hard to soft and it just looks amazing on it. That’s what I like," Bryan Waldo, one of the owners of TW Wholesale, said.

There will be a parade tomorrow that will go from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. It will feature classic cars going down Main Street. You'll be able to see the parade if you go to Minnesota Avenue North. If you start to feel hungry while you're out there in Oronoco, there will be more than 20 food vendors to check out.

Recommended for you