Gold Rush comes to a close

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The latest round of the antique show and flea market Gold Rush came to a close today at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds with many vendors in attendance trying to sell cool items such as lunch boxes. Dennis Juntunen, one the vendors at the event, had over two dozen lunch boxes that he was trying to sell. One of them came out all the way back in the 1950s. A lot of them came out back in the 1970s and 1980s. Quite a few of them were inspired by old TV shows.
“I love the displayabilty of-of them. I-I could put-em on a shelf like that either at the antique show or at home, and you can-people will be flocked to’em. They’re the number one draw at the show like this. People always stop in and take pictures, taking a look at’em, going through’em," Juntunen said.
He also had cassette tapes, sports cards, and vinyl records for sale.