Gold Rush begins

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There's a massive antique/vintage show going down at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. "Gold Rush" is a large event featuring dealers packed into eight different buildings and the outside areas of the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. You can find lots of different kinds of items at the event. Some finds will cost you less than a buck while others will cost you tens of thousands of dollars. The event is meant to appeal to both experienced collectors as well as those more relatively new to the hobby. Richard Townsend, one of the event organizers, explains why collectors are drawn to these types of events.
“That’s what they come for-is to find that piece that they’ve never seen before. It makes it really…it’s like Christmas every day when youse can open up a door and there’s something in there that’s really good," Townsend said.
"Gold Rush" is considered to be one of America's largest antique/vintage shows. It will continue tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.