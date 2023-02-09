GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time.
Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
"He doesn't often have the energy to get out and do his thing, although he continues to try whenever he can," says Allen. “So we figured what better way to show Joe how much we appreciate what he does than to start a GoFundMe page to raise money, which will go to help get him through this difficult time.”
You can learn more about Joe Johnson by clicking on this link and donate to his GoFundMe page by clicking on this link.