Goetz's interim AD job at Iowa will be challenging with ongoing gambling probe, past settlements

FILE - Former University of Minnesota interim athletic director Beth Goetz takes a question during an NCAA college football news conference in Minneapolis on Nov. 11, 2015. Goetz takes over as athletic director at Iowa for Gary Barta, who retired July 31, 2023, after 17 years. She was hired last September as deputy athletic director and chief operating officer after four years as Ball State's athletic director, and as an athletic administrator at Connecticut and Minnesota before that. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)