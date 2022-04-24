GLOW hosts sustainable art fair for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester organization is blending creativity and science together during an art event at Quarry Hill Nature Center.
On Sunday afternoon GLOW STEM hosted it's first sustainable art fair for kids.
The organization known as "greater leadership opportunities for women" is a Mayo Clinic group aimed at connecting children with the sciences .
Young participants made steam bombs from recycled egg carton, picture frames from cardboard, and competed in relay races.
The fair is designed to highlight how stem can be found in everyday life.
GLOW STEM's committee co-chair Ashley Xiong hopes it also shows community members the important aspects of sustainable living.
"I think it's important to give everyone an opportunity to have exposure to different experiences they may not have had on their own. It's great to have different ways to stimulate creative thinking for what we can do to those hard to recycle materials," says Xiong.
GLOW is planning to host the kids sustainable art fair annually. The organization will also be handing out STEM boxes to foster children in Olmsted County to teach them more about science.