Gloria Dei Lutheran Church hosts 2nd annual "Halloween Fest"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gloria Dei Lutheran Church's 2nd annual "Halloween Fest" was this morning. In-between worship services, members of the community could wear their costumes at the church while participating in activities like a cakewalk, pumpkin painting, and pumpkin bowling. After the event, people from the congregation and all of the pastors wore their costumes to the next service. Gloria Dei Lutheran Pastor Hayden Kvamme said the event gives the kids a chance to feel comfortable being themselves.
“Most of the kids that I hang out with love the chance to dress up, and so when they can come and do that here, they’re reminded that God loves them exactly as they are and that they are really special people that we want to value," Kvamme said.
If you missed today's event but still want to get involved with the church, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church will host a mini-retreat to spend time with yourself and God on the morning of November 12th.