Global Music Series in Rochester receives a state grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund grant has been awarded to Rochester Civic Music for its Global Music Series.
Now in its fourteenth season, the Global Music Series features free public performances by renowned artists, highlighting a broad range of music from a variety of cultures and traditions. The 2023 series will feature three distinct artists who will each perform two free concerts for children attending Rochester Public School's School Age Child Care summer program, and free, public concert performances at two well-known Rochester community events: Rochesterfest and Thursdays Downtown.
“We are grateful to have received a Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund grant to support our Global Music Series,” says Avital Rabinowitz, Director of Rochester Civic Music. “We are excited to partner with local organizations, including School Aged Child Care (SACC), the Rochester Downtown Alliance, and Rochesterfest to bring these unique and fun concerts to our community.”
2023 performances are:
- June 22 at 6:00 p.m. - Alter-Native music from BLACKBIRD, Rochesterfest - Soldiers Field Park
- July 20 at 7:00 p.m. - Cajun music from FEUFOLLET, Thursdays Downtown - Peace Plaza
- August 10 at 7:00 p.m. - Irish bluegrass music from JIGJAM, Thursdays Downtown - Peace Plaza