"Global" agreement leads to two capital investment bills and funding for nursing homes in Minnesota

MINNESOTA-An all cash capital investment bill, traditional Bonding Bill and nursing home funding all passed on the last day of Minnesota's 2023 legislative session on Monday and are now heading to Gov. Tim Walz for final approval.
The former two amount to $2.6 billion dollars and is the first time the legislature has cleared a Bonding Bill in three years.
Republican votes were needed for the legislation because only a Bonding Bill and a vote to suspend the rules require a super majority in the state senate or at least 41 votes.
In return for GOP votes, DFL lawmakers reached a compromise with the Senate Republican Caucus to provide $300 million in funding for nursing homes.
Every nursing home will receive around $1.1 million dollars, according to State Sen. Carla Nelson.
The nursing facility bill will also establish a grant program to help spur nursing home worker retention and recruitment.
Around $3,000 dollars in the worker program would be set aside per eligible employee and used on things like retention, housing or transportation.
Nelson said she hopes the bill will increase nursing workers' wages by at least a dollar more an hour.
"The problem is when the economic model just does not work or when you have a workforce shortage, like we have now and are paid lower wages than what they could get for much easier work at another spot. So, its a variety of those things that have really been problematic," Nelson said.
When looking at the Bonding Bill, a multitude of projects in dire need of funding will finally get it.
Project funding under the two bills include things like: $8 million dollars for redevelopment at Graham Park in Olmsted County, $14 million dollars for a regional parks and forestry operations center in Rochester and $5 million dollars for flood hazard mitigation in Kasson.
State Sen. Liz Boldon said some projects have been waiting years for state investment.
"It is a great thing you know these are projects across the state, border to border in everyone of our districts many of which are projects that have been waiting for some time," Boldon said.
While Nelson praised the allocations for projects in southern Minnesota.
"I would say Olmsted County and Dodge County did very well in this last day of session in bonding, both the cash bill and the traditional Bonding Bill," Nelson said.
More projects under the two capital investment bills include:
- Olmsted County -- $10 million for waste management (construction of a Materials Recovery Facility)
- Dodge County -- $2.1 million for waste management
- North Zumbro Sanitary district -- $10 million for wastewater treatment facility
- City of Rochester -- $800,000 for design of a park and ride facility
- City of Rochester -- $1.75 million for Willow Creek Trail
- City of Winona -- $5 million for Mississippi River Trail
- City of Winona -- $7.5 million for a public safety center
- City of Albert Lea – $2 million for wastewater treatment facility improvements
- City of Austin -- $3.5 million for wastewater treatment improvements
- Department of Transportation -- $5 million to conduct environmental analysis, predesign, design, engineer, acquire right-of-way for, construct, furnish, and equip an interchange at marked U.S. Highway 14 and County State-Aid Highway 44
- Department of Natural Resources -- $2 million for construction of the Root River State Trail near Preston
- Department of Natural Resources -- $4 million for Blufflands State Trail near Harmony
- Department of Natural Resources -- $9 million for sediment removal and cleanup of Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
- Rochester Community and Technical College -- $1.347 million to design the renovation of space for Career and Technical Education programs at RCTC
- Winona State University -- $4.866 million for appropriation to design a net-zero energy building, which will be powered by a solar array and geothermal energy and will contain flexible classroom space and student support services
- SPARK Children’s Museum -- $200,000