Giving thanks to the active and fallen military service members on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn.-American Legion Post 92 Commander GIlmore said he spent the Thanksgiving holiday cherishing his fellow service members and family.
While Thanksgiving does include hot food and the big football game, Gilmore said it is also the time to give thanks to military service men and women who can not be home with their families.
"We have so many family members because we all served that we all need to be there together we all need to say thanks for all those past. For all those present and even those that are thinking about joining in the future. We need to give thanks to them," Gilmore said.
If you can, Gilmore said to set out a plate this weekend to remember all of the men and women who were never able to make it home, as well as the ones that are still away.
The American Legion said around 82,000 service men and women have not returned home since World War II.