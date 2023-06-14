"Gifted and Talented Symposium" teaching educators to help students grow

AUSTIN, Minn. - Wednesday marked day two of the 2023 Hormel Foundation Gifted and Talented Symposium
At Austin Public High School, teachers, counselors, and parents have gathered for discussions and workshops on how to best support a child and help them reach their full potential.
Despite the name of the event, organizers aren't limiting their support to students who have been labeled gifted.
Attendees traveled from around the world for the event, with delegates from Kenya and a speaker from the Netherlands.
The event is a collaboration between the Hormel Foundation, Austin Public Schools, and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Today's sessions kicked off with keynote speaker Dr. Edith Trevino, a.k.a. Dr. ET. She compared teachers to superheroes and put a spotlight on bilingual students.
"They arrive to our schools with many assets, so we focused on their strengths and all their potential," she said.
Another major point being made in the sessions is differentiated instruction, where educators tailor lessons to meet the needs of individual students who need more of a challenge or those who could be struggling.
With this symposium being the first held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is giving participants a chance to have deeper conversations on many important subjects.
"They're willing to share so much more about their situation," said program chair Wendy Behrens. "When they're working with experts, not only do they get advice from their presenters, but also from the people in their sessions."
Event organizers also say any child can achieve great things, so long as the adults in their lives are willing to fight to give them the best education possible.
Registration for next year's symposium is expected to open in late January. Austin public school staff members and residents can attend the event free of charge.
For more information on the symposium, you can visit their website.