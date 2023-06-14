"Gifted and Talented Symposium" teaching educators to help students grow

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled
across central Minnesota this afternoon and will gradually move
into southeastern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Smoke will gradually
dissipate across the area Thursday - but may be slower to clear
Mississippi River Valley. Therefore the alert has been extended
until Friday morning.

In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic
Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air
to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone
will be elevated the Rochester area during the afternoon hours,
but will decrease Thursday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about;
health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-;
land-climate/air-quality-and-health.

"Gifted and Talented Symposium" teaching educators to help students grow

  • Updated
  • 0
Gifted and Talented Symposium Materials

Materials available at the 2023 Hormel Foundation Gifted and Talented Symposium

AUSTIN, Minn. - Wednesday marked day two of the 2023 Hormel Foundation Gifted and Talented Symposium

At Austin Public High School, teachers, counselors, and parents have gathered for discussions and workshops on how to best support a child and help them reach their full potential.

Despite the name of the event, organizers aren't limiting their support to students who have been labeled gifted.

Attendees traveled from around the world for the event, with delegates from Kenya and a speaker from the Netherlands.

The event is a collaboration between the Hormel Foundation, Austin Public Schools, and the Minnesota Department of Education.

Today's sessions kicked off with keynote speaker Dr. Edith Trevino, a.k.a. Dr. ET. She compared teachers to superheroes and put a spotlight on bilingual students.

"They arrive to our schools with many assets, so we focused on their strengths and all their potential," she said.

Another major point being made in the sessions is differentiated instruction, where educators tailor lessons to meet the needs of individual students who need more of a challenge or those who could be struggling.

With this symposium being the first held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is giving participants a chance to have deeper conversations on many important subjects.

"They're willing to share so much more about their situation," said program chair Wendy Behrens. "When they're working with experts, not only do they get advice from their presenters, but also from the people in their sessions."

Event organizers also say any child can achieve great things, so long as the adults in their lives are willing to fight to give them the best education possible.

Registration for next year's symposium is expected to open in late January. Austin public school staff members and residents can attend the event free of charge.

For more information on the symposium, you can visit their website.

Recommended for you