Gift of Life Transplant House teams up with Nautical Bowls for fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Gift Of Life Transplant House in Rochester teamed up with Nautical Bowls for a fundraiser.
10 percent of all sales were donated to the Gift Of Life Transplant House.
The Gift Of Life Transplant House provides an affordable place to stay for transplant patients and their caregivers in a supportive home-like environment for 30 dollars a night.
There is an option to subsidize that cost for guests having a financial struggle.
Gift of Life Executive Director, Mary Wilder says this fundraiser helps keep that cost affordable.
“So we want their focus to just be on recovery and not have to worry at all about how they're going to pay for it with the financial concerns that they might have,” she explains.
Nautical Bowls is located just off 2nd St. SW across from Thesis Brewery and next to Beetles Bar And Grill.
Although the fundraiser is over, there's still ways to give. If you are interested in donating click here.