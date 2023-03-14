Getting ready for Spring Cleaning

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As spring approaches, you might be thinking about doing some organizing. Dan Stehr, the showroom manager for the Budget Blinds in Rochester, has some advice on how to make the most out of your spaces. For closets and garages, it would be a good idea to install some cabinets so you can reduce clutter and make sure everything has a proper place. Also, you could install some flake flooring with epoxy coating for your garage floor. This flooring, as opposed to more traditional concrete flooring, is easier to spray dirt and salt off of it. He said there's no better feeling than getting rid of all that clutter.
“Just to be able to look at the finished product after you’ve done hours of work cleaning everything up and getting it stored away in your closets or cabinets in your garage or wherever it is that you need to organize…is just a really good feeling," Stehr said.
He also said that Murphy beds can be a good way to make the most out of your space as well. They fold into storage spaces you can place up against your walls.