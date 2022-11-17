Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison.
Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Lowery was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on October 5, 2021. Law enforcement said he was driving 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone and a search of Lowery’s vehicle turned up a stolen handgun, marijuana, and several large bags of what appeared to be Oxycotin pills organized by stamp and color.
Court documents state tests on the pills found they actually contained the deadly drug fentanyl.
Lowery was indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court in December 2021 and state charges against him were dismissed.