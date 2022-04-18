 Skip to main content
Get the umbrella ready! Rain is likely on Wednesday.

Rainfall Potential on Wednesday

We're tracking out next weather maker which will be moving through the Upper Midwest on Wednesday. This will bring rain showers through Iowa and Minnesota, and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25-0.50" range, with some higher amounts possible for those that see thunderstorms.

