We're tracking out next weather maker which will be moving through the Upper Midwest on Wednesday. This will bring rain showers through Iowa and Minnesota, and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25-0.50" range, with some higher amounts possible for those that see thunderstorms.
Get the umbrella ready! Rain is likely on Wednesday.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
