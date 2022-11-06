Get safer holiday package deliveries in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Expecting a holiday package delivery? The Mason City Police Department wants to help you avoid being targeted by thieves and porch pirates.
You can now have holiday packages delivered to the Mason City Police Department (MCPD) instead of your home. MCPD says it is offering this free service to make the season a little more orderly and worry-free.
Packages must weigh less than 50 pounds and be addressed to <Your Name>, Mason City Police Department, 78 South Georgia Avenue, Mason City, Iowa, 50401. A government-issued ID will be required for package pickup.
MCPD says packages must be picked up by December 23 or they will be returned to sender. FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service are participating in this program.