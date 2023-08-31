Get ready for a warm, windy holiday weekend across the region

Another late summer heatwave is coming our way just in time for the holiday weekend.
Just as many of us are readying the kayaks and pulling the hamburgers out of the freezer, Mother Nature will be cranking up the heat.
Luckily, with the rising temperatures, dew points will remain a little more manageable this time around. Although we'll most likely notice an increase in humidity it won't be as bad as our previous heatwave where dew points hit near 80 degrees.
Despite lower humidity levels, it'll still be very uncomfortable outside not just because of the heat but the winds as well. Breezy conditions will accompany high temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. Gusts reaching up to 30 mph will be possible through the warm stretch.
It won't just be us facing these above-normal temperatures through the first full week of September, much of the country is also seeing a likely chance for the warmth.
Temperatures will begin to cool as we officially enter the workweek following Labor Day, but will still be sitting above the average. High temperatures around this time of the year are usually in the upper 70s.