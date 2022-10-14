Geotek celebrates groundbreaking ceremony

STEWARTVILLE, Minn-Geotek held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate a 30,000 square foot expansion at one of their two facilities in Stewartville. Geotek is known for creating fiberglass crossarms. Those are the items used to help hold up electric wires on power poles. The expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs this year and 100 more next year in Stewartville. Geotek's CEO Ben Wiltsie said he's looking forward to seeing the positive impacts the expansion will bring.
"Personally, I'm excited about this expansion. The business has grown nicely over the years. We're excited to continue that growth. It benefits the community here in Stewartville, our employees, as well as our customers as we add substantial capacity for the industry," Wiltsie said.
Geotek is expecting to complete the expansion in spring of next year.