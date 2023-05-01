Geneva city pool not opening for the summer due to staff shortages

GENEVA, Minn. - The city of Geneva will not be re-opening their swimming pool this summer because their inability to hire enough workers.
The town was unable to hire enough lifeguards, swim instructors, and pool managers to run the pool.
Several locals from across the community were saddened to hear about the closing.
"It's disappointing to know that the kids like to go there in the summer and hang out. It gives them something outside to do instead of playing video games," said Geneva resident, Lisa Besser.
The pool was known as a summer hotspot for kids. Children were able to bike to the spot to swim and enjoy hotdogs and sodas on the beach.
"There's just a lot of local kids that go down there and they just enjoy doing something. Not everyone has a pool or an area to go swimming," said Besser.
One parent in Geneva said the pool during the summer is one of the best places to create memories with friends and families.
"I thought it was very sad because my children, who are grown adults now, took lessons down there and I think it was just important for the kids to have swimming lessons," said Cali Vokoun.
New Richland will be hosting four swimming lesson sessions at St. Olaf Lake for those in Geneva looking for a place to sign up for lessons.
The city shared a Facebook post notifying community members of the closing last Thursday.