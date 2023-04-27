Gender affirming care, abortion access and ban on conversion therapy bills signed into law

MINNESOTA-A trio of healthcare bills that ensure abortion and gender affirming care and also bans conversion therapy were signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday.
At least 13 states have fully banned abortion, according to The Center for Reproductive Rights.
While gender affirming care is outlawed in 14 states, according to U.S News and World Report.
Conversion therapy is also not legal in 20 states but is still allowed in Iowa and South Dakota, according to the Movement Advancement Project.
Rochester Pride's Board Member Julie Winters said the three bills will help make Minnesotans feel at home.
"It is really encouraging to have this enshrined in law because it really proves the state as a whole is really in the corner for the LGBTQ community, really there to support us," Winters said.
Minnesota is now the only state in the region that guarantees abortion access since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Supreme Court decision in 2022.