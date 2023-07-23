Geek Farmers Market held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a mega swap today at a laser tag center. At The Battleground, local vendors were looking to sell different items. Due to turnout issues, this is the first mega swap they've hosted since April. The purpose of the event was to give the community a chance to enjoy a "geek farmers market," connect with fellow nerds, and add to their collections.
“Some love the figures and collecting, you know, figures of their favorite characters, superheroes, people that they looked up to as a kid. Maybe, you know, they inspire to be those people," Cory Moe, the manager of The Battleground, said.
Another mega swap will happen at The Battleground in late August.