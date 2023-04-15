 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to Monday
Morning...

.A complex storm system will impact the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday.
Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to
melting.

However, as the sun sets and temperatures fall, the risk for
accumulating snow will quickly increase with most accumulations
occurring Sunday night. Within the band, rates of 1 to 2 inches
per hour will be possible, and these rates likely will overcome
warmer road surfaces, leading to snow-covered, hazardous travel
for a time. Although current trends favor areas near the
Mississippi River eastward into central and western Wisconsin for
the snow band, there is some uncertainty in exactly where the
narrow snow band will set up. Continue to monitor forecast for
updates on this spring storm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM
CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

"GATEway Science Fair" held at Willow Creek Middle School

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Willow Creek Middle School hosted the annual "GATEway Science Fair" today. This was a noncompetitive, community-wide fair open to third through sixth grade students from Rochester and the surrounding area. Over 100 hundred students were part of the event. They focused on lots of different subjects like which brand of popcorn will have the most kernels left over and whether or not you can grow plants with a sports drink. The event had volunteers to help do things like review the science fair projects. One of the goals of the fair was to inspire kids to be enthusiastic about learning more about the world around them.

“One of the ways of making it so that we don’t have a public that’s afraid of science or fearful of science or concerned about what science is actually doing is allowing kids to explore it on their own, starting out by educating kids about the science that’s around them and th-the world that we live in being filled with science makes it so that we have informed adults which then makes it so that we have an informed populous," Andy Petzold, the registration chair of "GATEway Science Fair," said.

The 34th annual "GATEway Science Fair" will take place next year in April. 

