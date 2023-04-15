"GATEway Science Fair" held at Willow Creek Middle School

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to Monday Morning... .A complex storm system will impact the region Sunday into Monday morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday. Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to melting. However, as the sun sets and temperatures fall, the risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase with most accumulations occurring Sunday night. Within the band, rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible, and these rates likely will overcome warmer road surfaces, leading to snow-covered, hazardous travel for a time. Although current trends favor areas near the Mississippi River eastward into central and western Wisconsin for the snow band, there is some uncertainty in exactly where the narrow snow band will set up. Continue to monitor forecast for updates on this spring storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&