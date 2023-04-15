"GATEway Science Fair" held at Willow Creek Middle School

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Willow Creek Middle School hosted the annual "GATEway Science Fair" today. This was a noncompetitive, community-wide fair open to third through sixth grade students from Rochester and the surrounding area. Over 100 hundred students were part of the event. They focused on lots of different subjects like which brand of popcorn will have the most kernels left over and whether or not you can grow plants with a sports drink. The event had volunteers to help do things like review the science fair projects. One of the goals of the fair was to inspire kids to be enthusiastic about learning more about the world around them.
“One of the ways of making it so that we don’t have a public that’s afraid of science or fearful of science or concerned about what science is actually doing is allowing kids to explore it on their own, starting out by educating kids about the science that’s around them and th-the world that we live in being filled with science makes it so that we have informed adults which then makes it so that we have an informed populous," Andy Petzold, the registration chair of "GATEway Science Fair," said.
The 34th annual "GATEway Science Fair" will take place next year in April.