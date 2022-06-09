 Skip to main content
Gatens leaves Drake to be a Hawkeye once again

Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa player Matt Gatens is leaving the Drake basketball staff to return to the Hawkeyes as an assistant.

Gatens replaces the retiring Kirk Speraw. Gatens was a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes from 2009-12. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time team captain. Gatens was Iowa’s “Mr. Basketball” as a senior at Iowa City High in 2008.

He played overseas and in the NBA Development League before working on Auburn’s staff. Gatens worked at Drake for four years.

