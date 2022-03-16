Gas theft on the rise nationwide

MASON CITY, Iowa - With gas prices on the rise, law enforcement is anticipating a rise in gas thefts. Some drivers are wanting to save some money by stealing gasoline either through siphoning or driving off without paying.
At a gas station near Houston this past weekend, more than 1,000 gallons of diesel were stolen, and it was all caught on camera.
"Just driving by, it would've looked like somebody was filling up their gas tank," Captain Jonathan Zitzmann with the Harris County, Texas Precinct 4 Constable's Office says.
In North Iowa, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals has yet to hear of any cases of siphoning or drive offs, though he remembers after gas prices went up as Hurricane Katrina made landfall nearly 17 years ago.
"We had a few drive offs."
Many convenience stores have taken steps to get ahead of theft.
"A lot of fueling stops, convenience stores, are doing that now...prepay or pay at the pump."
So what can you do to make sure thieves don't steal gas from your tank? Pals suggests parking your vehicle in a locked, secure area, if possible.
"If you put it inside a garage or a shed or a lean to, anything that is not in the open to put it inside a place so if there are thieves around, they have to go the extra effort to do that."
Pals also suggests locking your gas cap if your vehicle has that feature. Of course, if you see something suspicious, report it to law enforcement.
In newer vehicles, there's typically an anti-rollover valve that relieves pressure in the gas tank and prevents siphoning. However, AAA is warning drivers that some thieves are drilling right into the gas tank, which could cost thousands of dollars to fix.
If you believe fuel was stolen from your vehicle, AAA says check for a gasoline smell around your car, and check for puddles near the fuel tank. In addition, your fuel gauge could show the tank is 'Empty' and the check engine light may come in.